OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — A man was in critical condition Wednesday night after someone set him on fire in East Oakland, police said.
Officers responded at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Douglas Avenue following a call that a man was on fire.
Officers located the victim, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police were investigating the assault Thursday.
Anyone with information about it can call the Police Department's Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.
