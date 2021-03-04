ALBANY (CBS SF) — Berkeley and Albany police on Thursday were called to a protest at Golden Gate Fields calling for the track to be closed that temporarily shut down a nearby COVID vaccination site, according to authorities.

The protest over recent horse deaths at the race track involved a group of about 30 animal activists, including five protesters who chained themselves to a fence, Berkeley City Communications Director Matthai Chakko told KPIX.

Officers from both the Albany and Berkeley police departments responded to the protest, Chakko said. However police did not have any information regarding arrests.

The protest started shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Police said the protesters were at two separate locations at Golden Gate Fields and that some of the protesters entered area of the vaccination site in the track’s parking lot.

According to a Twitter post by the official Golden Gate Fields account, the protest led to the closure of the site and the cancellation of “hundreds” of vaccine appointments.

Golden Gate Fields is a firm believer in the right to protest. However, the current actions of the protesters have forced the closure of the onsite COVID vaccination clinic, and hundreds of people have already had their vaccinations cancelled. — Golden Gate Fields (@GGFracing) March 4, 2021

Police could be seen turning away some people who had driven up to the Golden Gate Fields entrance.

The animal rights activist group Direct Action Everywhere was claiming on their social media account that the protest was intended to disrupt scheduled races on Thursday.

A press release issued by the group said that four Bay Area residents participating in the protest had locked themselves together on the track with heavily-weighted PVC pipes and lit purple smoke flares.

The press release said the group was calling for Golden Gate Fields to be shut down and cited “dozens of horse deaths over the past year, as well as widespread COVID outbreaks among workers at the facility.”

The release also noted that Direct Action Everywhere supported the vaccination efforts at the site located at the facility. The group said that police later reopened the vaccination site so appointments could continue.

A group of protesters could be seen at one location outside the facility with a large banner that read “SHUT DOWN GOLDEN GATE FIELDS” along with some holding smaller signs with the same message.

According to the California Horse Racing Board’s website, there have been five horse deaths at the track so far this year, the most recent being the death of a 3-year-old filly named Okayo on February 23rd.