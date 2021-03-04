SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco city leaders on Thursday celebrated the groundbreaking of a future affordable housing complex in the city’s South of Market neighborhood that is set to provide housing for 96 people exiting homelessness.

The $52 million project at 53 Colton St. is expected to be completed by late 2022.

“Projects like this one at 53 Colton are how we’ll recover from this pandemic and come back even stronger than before — by building affordable housing, creating good construction jobs and supporting our most vulnerable residents,” Breed said. “For the sake of our economic recovery and to make San Francisco a more affordable place to live, we must keep up our efforts to create new homes and make up for decades of underbuilding.”

“Bringing new affordable housing units online at 53 Colton to stabilize almost 100 of our most vulnerable residents is critical to our city’s recovery from COVID and our homelessness crisis,” said District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney, whose supervisorial district includes the area. “Supportive housing is our best tool to end homelessness.”

Future residents of the Colton Street housing project will be referred through the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing’s Coordinated Entry Program.

The Colton Street project is part of a larger mixed-use development at 1629 Market St., known as the Plumbers Union Project.

In addition to the Colton Street complex, the Plumbers Union Project will also construct an additional 499 housing units across a total of six buildings on a 2.2-acre area facing Market Street and bordered by 12th, Brady and Colton streets. Once completed, the project will also include a park, a plaza and 11,000 square-feet of retail space.

The project is privately and publicly funded and being developed by Strada Investment Group, Community Housing Partnership and the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 38.

The project is part of Breed’s larger goal, the Homeless Recovery Plan, which aims to house some 6,000 homeless San Franciscans over the next two years.

