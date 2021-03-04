SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The San José Unified School District announced Thursday it had secured 4,000 COVID-19 vaccination opportunities, which will cover its entire workforce.

This week has been a pivotal time for educators who were stuck in the middle of the tug-of-war between those who wanted them back in the classroom and those who believed they should be vaccinated first.

Gov. Gavin Newsom opened eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers on Monday.

“It’s about time,” said Willow Glen High School theater and English teacher Jodi Disario. “It hasn’t been pleasant at all. You try to tune out some of what you don’t want to hear.”

Disario received her first dose Wednesday and said she’ll receive her second dose three weeks before the district she works for opens doors for the first time this school year.

“I slept last night pretty easily,” Disario said. “I’ve been waking up in the middle of the night going: ‘Oh my God, what’s going to happen next?'”

Disario believes teachers should have been prioritized a lot sooner but she also doesn’t think they should have replaced anyone who has been eligible for the vaccine so far.

Every week, the governor has said 75,000 doses will be reserved for teachers. However, a shortage in supply has been an ongoing issue.

Newsom’s announcement came weeks after he experienced backlash for wanting teachers to be back in the classroom by mid-February.

“There was always the question of ‘are we going to be made to go back to school before we even have a chance to get vaccinated?,'” Disario said.

She said she’s excited to get back into the classroom at the end of April so she can finally meet her students.

“I haven’t been in the same airspace as any of my students since March 13,” said Disario. “I want to hug my kids, I really do.”