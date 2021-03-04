SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the city’s Mission District that left a 31-year-old man with critical injuries.
According to police, officers first learned of the shooting after the victim came into a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Investigators then discovered the shooting happened around 12:35 a.m. in the first block of Wiese Street.
No arrest has been made in the shooting and police believe the suspect fled in a vehicle. Descriptions of the suspect and vehicle were not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.