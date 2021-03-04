GILROY (CBS SF) — The licenses of two Gilroy liquor stores owned by a couple accused of human trafficking and wage theft have been revoked, state authorities said Thursday,

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) revoked the licenses of M and M Liquor at 7901 Westwood Drive and Gavilan Market at 8110 Westwood Drive following a joint investigation by ABC and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

The Gavilan Market license revocation was stayed for one year to allow for an ownership transfer approved by the ABC, although the license was suspended for 45 days and indefinitely for up to one year.

A months-long probe led to the arrest last November of Balwinder Singh Mann, 66, and Amjarit Mann, 66, who allegedly harbored at least one victim in the back of M and M Liquor store where the victim slept on a mattress in unhealthy conditions.

According to the DA’s office, the victim “worked 15-hour shifts, seven days a week, slept in a storage room, bathed in a mop bucket, and was never paid.”

The victim reportedly arrived from India expecting to travel the country with the Manns, but instead prosecutors said the couple “took his money and passport and put him to work without pay or a key to leave the liquor store at night.”

A state ABC investigation of alleged underage sales at one of the liquor stores involving a decoy sting led to the discovery of the victim who appeared to be living on the premises. The investigation uncovered at least three other victims who worked at either M and M Liquor or Gavilan Market who told agents they worked marathon hours for extremely low pay and had no concept of a minimum wage, according to the DA’s office.

The Mann are under house arrest and under GPS monitoring after posting $1 million bail each and surrendering their passports.