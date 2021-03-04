ST HELENA (CBS SF) — A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay wine country Thursday morning near St. Helena.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit just minutes before 8 a.m. about four miles west-southwest of St. Helena near the Napa-Sonoma county line. Residents felt it in cities such as Santa Rosa and Calistoga.
No injuries or damage have been reported as of press time.
This story will be updated.
