SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — Firefighters were at the scene of a two-alarm structure fire Friday morning in the 300 block of W. St. John Street near downtown San Jose.
The blaze, near the Guadalupe Freeway, has closed W. St. John Street between Almaden Boulevard and N. Autumn Street.
The fire was declared under control at 7:45 a.m., the San Jose Fire Department said.
The fire department also reported one person was hospitalized due to injuries from the fire. Later in a tweet, the fire department clarified that the patient refused transport to the hospital.
There were no other injuries reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately available.
