SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Unified School District announced Friday night that “a select number” of city public schools are on track to resume in-person learning for young students beginning April 12.

According to an e-mail statement from SFUSD superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews and San Francisco Board of Education president Gabriela Lopez, additional students will be offered in-person learning by the end of April.

The district reached an agreement late Friday evening with the United Educators of San Francisco union to allow students to return for almost a full day, five days a week. In addition the plan allows students to stay with their teachers.

According to the district website the first group of schools to reopen — “Wave 1 Schools” — were selected based on three criteria:

Safety and readiness of the school site – there is proper ventilation and sanitation (working windows, sinks, and washing stations) and the overall feasibility of the building

The site serves two or more of the priority groups

At least one school in each cohort will provide access across the various city communities

“We are enthusiastic to share this progress and we also know that some students and families who want to return will not be able to at this time,” superintendent Matthews said in a statement. “We recognize that distance learning is not ideal for most students and many families have struggled with a full year of distance learning. We truly wish we could reopen schools for everyone.”

Distance learning will remain in effect through June.