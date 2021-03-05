DALY CITY (CBS SF/BCN) — Daly City police opened an investigation Friday into the death of a woman who was hit by a car while walking across a busy intersection the evening before.

The woman, whose name was not released, was apparently crossing Skyline Drive at Westridge Avenue about 8 p.m. when she was hit by a car, police said.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced her dead, according to police.

Initial information indicates that the woman was in the crosswalk when she was struck, according Daly City police spokesman Sgt. Mario Busalacchi.

The driver of the car stopped and was cooperative with investigators.

It doesn’t appear as if the driver was impaired or distracted at the time, according to police.

