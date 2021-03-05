SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – One person was found dead following a shooting in an East San Jose neighborhood early Friday morning, the city’s 7th homicide of the year.
According to San Jose police, officers responded to the 2800 block of Glen Keats Court around 5:55 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was declared deceased by paramedics at the scene.
Police have not released the man's identity pending next of kin.
No suspects have been identified or arrested and the shooting remains under investigation, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department’s homicide unit at 408-277-5283. Anonymous tips can be given by contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.