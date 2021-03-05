SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak. In honor of Royals Week on KPIX 5, here’s his Best of British in the Bay Area list.

BEST PINT:

PIG & WHISTLE, San Francisco

Nice selection of British ales and ciders and my fave Boddingtons. The pastries & pies are worth visiting for. The dartboard reminds me of pubs back home but it’s the warm hospitality by British bartenders that make the Pig & Whistle a right Royal treat.

facebook.com/Pig-and-Whistle-SF-118708431487082/

BEST GRUB:

COMMONWEALTH, Oakland

The Shepherd’s Pie is worth the trek to the East Bay but lots of other offerings like pot pies and sausage rolls also satisfy that longing for home.

commonwealthoakland.com

BEST FISH & CHIPS:

CODMOTHER, San Francisco

They are simply the best fish and chips this side of Westminster. The thrice-fried jumbo chips served with fresh cod in a naughty, crunchy, crispy beer batter hit the spot every time. The sounds of seagulls around the wharf echo the natural seaside soundtrack from home (UK).

codmother.com

BEST TEA:

LOVEY’S Pacifica

LOVEJOY’S, San Francisco

LOVEJOYS tearoom in San Francsico & sister shoppe in Pacific are as authentic a tea house can be. From dainty sandwiches to scones with jam and clotted cream PLUS a fine selection of British brews and cakes – LOVEJOYS IS the real deal. Get your fill, of a right proper British High Tea – you’ll be royally glad you did. Book ahead as tea times often sell out.

lovejoystearoom.com

BEST BRIT SHOP:

ROXIE MARKET, San Francisco

Every time I visit I am transported back to the old country and become an excited 10-year-old kid all over again.

There are many shops around the Bay selling British eats and treats but the selection here is unrivaled. From Mars bars to Toblerone chocolate, marmite to specialty jams, this spot has it all. If you love your Brit tea you will not be disappointed by the brew offerings here.

roxiemarket.com

BEST BRITISH PODCAST

HIGHCLERE CASTLE’S LADY CARNARVON

The Lady of the house at Highclere (Downtown Abbey) has a brilliant weekly podcast. She interviews the characters behind the castle and does virtual gin tastings and cocktail hours too. Much fun and available for download via the Highclere site.

ladycarnarvon.com/podcast/

BEST BRIT TV SHOW

GRAHAM NORTON, BBC AMERICA

Britain’s number 1 chat show host Graham Norton is actually Irish but he rules on TV in the UK and has quite the following here in the USA.

bbc.co.uk/programmes/b006xnzc

BEST BRITISH TV HOST

JAMES CORDON, CBS

For six years British born Cordon has brought comedy & conversation & lots of music to late night TV on CBS. His segment Carpool Karaoke has invited the biggest of stars from Beyoncé to Paul McCartney for a sing along. The segments, downloaded more than a billion times have catapulted Cordon to internet mega-stardom. He’s also #1 in the “late late” night time slot.

cbs.com/shows/late-late-show/

BEST OVERALL PUB

CAMERONS, Half Moon Bay

This BRIT pub along Highway 1 wins my vote as the best overall Brit pub in the Bay. Along with a nice selection of British brews, there are many offerings like cottage pie & pasties & fish & chips. But the little Brit shop with tasty treats from home make this a mist stop for me anytime I am on the coast. The owner Cameron is Mr.Half Moon Bay and the resident honorary Brit.

cameronspub.net

BEST BRIT SPORTS BAR

KEZAR PUB, San Francisco

The Offical SF bar for Liverpool fans. The vibe is good, the pints perfect and Tv screens for viewing are aplenty.

facebook.com/KezarSF/

MUST SEE TV: OPRAH ROYAL SPECIAL

SUNDAY 8pm CBS

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, featuring Oprah Winfrey as she sits down with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for an intimate conversation for an exclusive primetime special to air Sunday, March 7th at 8:00 PM, ET/PT, only on CBS. Preview here.

youtu.be/y7LJrh5UTr4

That’s a Royal wrap in this all-British edition of Liam’s List.

Email me ideas: liamsf@aol.com

Follow me on socials @liammayclem