SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Friday announced the arrest of a Brentwood man suspected in sexual assaults on least two children between the ages of 8 and 14 and asked the public for help finding possible additional victims.

In the fall of last year, police said an 8-year-old victim reported a sexual assault by the suspect that took place approximately seven months earlier when the suspect was staying overnight at the victim’s San Francisco residence. Upon learning of the assault, the victim’s mother immediately reported the incident to San Francisco police and the SFPD Special Victims Unit (SVU) began an investigation.

That investigation led to the discovery of a second victim who also reported numerous sexual advances and assaults when the victim was between the ages of 12-14 years old.

On Wednesday, San Francisco police arrested the suspect — identified as 56-year-old Brentwood resident Edward Earl Daniels — at his home. Daniels has been booked on one charges of sexual assault of a child under the age of ten and two counts of lewd acts upon a child. He is currently being held on $1,000,000 bail.

In the press release on the arrest, police said the investigation involves further allegations that Daniels may have engaged in similar behavior with additional unknown minor victims who have not reported these crimes to law enforcement.

Police ask that anyone who believes they may have been a victim of — or witness to — a crime involving Daniels contact SFPD Sgt. Gary Buckner of department’s Special Victims Unit at 415-734- 3124.