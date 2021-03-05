REDWOOD CITY (BCN) — A 28-year-old Felton woman has been released from custody on bail after allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing a crash on state Highway 1 south of Half Moon Bay that killed a man and injured his wife last weekend, San Mateo County prosecutors said Thursday.
Liana Felde has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI for the crash around 7:35 p.m. Saturday on Highway 1 south of Dehoff Canyon Road that left 32-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Jesse Schouboe dead, according to the district attorney's office.
Schouboe’s wife was driving north on the highway with him in the passenger seat when Felde, driving south, suddenly veered over the center line and hit the victims’ vehicle head-on, prosecutors said.
Felde was trapped in her vehicle but other motorists stopped and pulled her out, and preliminary blood-alcohol tests came back at .16 percent, well above the .08 legal limit.
She posted $130,000 bail on Tuesday and had her arraignment Wednesday postponed until March 11 to complete efforts to retain a defense attorney, prosecutors said.
