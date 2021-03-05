SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A San Jose couple who just moved back to the state said Friday nearly all their belongings were stolen, including the woman’s wedding dress and the dress her late mother wore to the nuptials.

“It’s just tragic, it’s heartbreaking,” said Michael Evans “I can’t make this pain go away. It sickens me, I’m devastated.”

Michael and Brittni Evans had packed a POD that was sitting in their Willow Glen driveway with most of their belongings.

On Tuesday, they discovered that it had been nearly emptied out.

“I walked out and saw that the lock was missing,” Michael said. “I went numb. We didn’t have much to begin with and we’re a new starting family and now we really have nothing.”

Among the items that were stolen was a hope chest Brittni’s mother had filled with keepsakes and her grandmother’s tea set that they often used when she was alive.

Brittni planned to make a quilt out of her wedding dress and the dress her mother wore to the wedding. Her mother died in a car accident last year and never got to meet Brittni and Michael’s five-month-old son.

“I just start screaming and crying,” Brittni recalls. “My mom was very special to me and so was my grandma.”

The couple said they filed a police report and began searching online for the stolen property but came up empty-handed.

The Evans said they don’t expect to recover everything but just want back what money can’t buy, no questions asked.

They said whoever has the property can drop it off at the San Jose police department.

“What you can’t sell just return it, doesn’t make any sense to keep it or toss it,” said Brittni.

“Please these mementos, we can’t replace, please the photo albums, the documents we have for my son for his health issues, we need his records back, we need these items,” Michael said. “We’re devastated, we’re heartbroken, all our precious things are gone.”