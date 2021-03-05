VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A 12-year-old girl who was forced into human trafficking was rescued in Vallejo on Wednesday and a 19-year-old faces multiple charges in the case, police said.

Officers were called to a hotel on the 400 block of Fairgrounds Drive around 12:15 p.m. During their investigation, police found the victim and the suspect, who peacefully surrendered.

A search warrant was served and evidence of human trafficking was discovered, police said.

“I applaud the juvenile survivor for having the courage and fortitude to call for help,” said Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams. “All the credit for stopping this human trafficker belongs to her.”

Police said an investigation revealed that the child was forced into human trafficking by the suspect over the last several weeks. The suspect, identified as Fidel Rodriguez-Navarette was booked into the Solano County Jail on charges of human trafficking of a minor, sex with a minor, assault with a deadly weapon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to jail records, Rodriguez-Navarette is being held on $176,000 bail. A court date was not immediately known.

The 12-year-old received medical treatment and received additional support from a county agency, police said. She has since been returned to her home county, where she is under the care and custody of social workers.

Police said anyone a victim of human trafficking is asked to contact the Sonoma Trauma Recovery Center at 707-603-9065, My Sister’s House in Sacramento or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.