SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police are looking for a vehicle that may have been involved in a collision with another vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 12:52 p.m. at Mission and Geneva Streets. Officers arrived to find a 79-year-old woman in the roadway after being hit by a car.

The victim was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where she died of her injuries, police said.

The driver of a red Honda sedan, an 83-year-old San Francisco woman, remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police said impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Investigators were looking for second vehicle that may have been involved in a collision with the Honda before the pedestrian crash. The vehicle is described as a 2010-2014 black, Ford, four-door, Raptor pickup truck with tinted windows.

The Ford may have right rear damage from a collision with the Honda, police said, and were asking the owner of the vehicle or the driver to call San Francisco Police Sgt. Luis Oliva at 1-415-553-1641.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation was asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.