SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person was suffering from life-threatening injuries Saturday evening following a shooting near an elementary school in east San Jose.
Police officers and investigators remained on the scene of the shooting, which took place near Whaley Elementary School on Alvin Avenue, just south of Tully Road and east of Highway 101.
The crime scene remained active and police have not released any suspect information.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed