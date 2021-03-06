OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man was fatally shot early Saturday near Oakland’s Lake Merritt, police said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of the 300 block of Grand Avenue, in the city's Adams Point neighborhood.
Officers attempted life-saving measures but the man died at the scene, police said.
The man's name was not released, pending notification of next of kin.
Oakland police did not provide any other information about the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
