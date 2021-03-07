SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A new campaign called “Spread Love, Stop The Hate” to fight xenophobia and racism kicked off this weekend online.

40 DJs from around the globe including Golden State Warriors’ DJ D Sharp are performing on the Twitch platform over 3 days.

“Growing up in Oakland, I grew up with Asian friends, you know what I mean and I was brought into Asian homes, you know what I mean, and I had Asian meals, and I mean my kids are half Asian, so this was important to me,” said DJ D Sharp.

The fundraiser is raising money for the Stop AAPI Hate reporting center, which has been tracking and documenting incidents of hate against Asian Americans since the start of the pandemic.

So far, the group has received reports of more than 3,000 instances of discrimination and attacks across the country. Stop AAPI Hate coalition includes Chinese for Affirmative Action and SF State.

“You know I’ve been disturbed and saddened by the recent incidents of violence directed toward the Asian community,” said organizer Marky Enriquez. “I’m a DJ, I’m an event producer, and I wanted to find a way to use my platform to help raise awareness.”

As of Saturday night, the group has raised more than $11,000.

The fundraiser wraps up Sunday night. For the DJ set schedule and info visit: https://spreadlovestophate.com/