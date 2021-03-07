SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Detectives were investigating San Jose’s 8th homicide of the year Sunday after a man died from wounds suffered in a shooting near an east San Jose elementary school.
San Jose police said officers responded to Bowling Green Drive and Alvin Avenue near O.B. Whaley Elementary School at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Initially, police said that the victim had suffered life threatening injuries but tweeted a few hours later that the incident was now being investigated as a homicide.
Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect or a motive for the shooting.
The victim name was being withheld by the coroner's office while the next of kin are notified.
