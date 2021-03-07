SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) — An 18-year-old Santa Rosa man has been arrested on drug, weapons and felony child endangerment charges following a late night traffic stop, Santa Rosa police said.
Investigators said Carlos Santana-Sanchez was being held Sunday in Sonoma County Jail on charges that included possession of the gun; possession of narcotics for sale and child endangerment for storing a loaded firearm and dangerous narcotics within the vicinity of a minor.
Officers made a traffic stop Santana-Sanchez at 11 p.m. Friday night. He was initially taken into custody for an outstanding warrant. A 17-year-old female passenger was also in his vehicle.
A baggie with about 30 pills “believed to be either oxycodone or counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl” were found in his possession, police said.
A search of his vehicle turned up an unregistered subcompact .40 caliber "ghost gun" with a 15-round magazine that was found under a blanket the 17-year-old female passenger had been sitting on.
Officers also found were more pills; marijuana; a digital scale and packaging material commonly used in narcotic sales and more than $2,500 in cash.