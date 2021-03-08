BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Officials announced they were increasing the reward to $50,000 Monday for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the 2011 cold case murder of Tobias “Toby” Eagle.
Officer found Eagle lying in the backyard of a home in the 1600 block of Blake Street suffering from gunshot wounds on the afternoon of March 8, 2011. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to news reports, Eagle had just said goodbye to a friend and was waiting for his fiancée, Tiffieny, and their 7-year-old son Julian to come home. An assailant or assailants allegedly came around the side of his house and shot him in the back.
At the time, Berkeley police investigators said they did not think Eagle's death was the result of a random shooting.
Detectives believe there are individuals with information about this case and are asking for their help.
"Even the smallest detail could be critical in solving this crime," police said in a news release.
BPD is urging anyone with information to call the BPD Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741 or BPD’s 24-hour Non-Emergency number at (510) 981-5900.