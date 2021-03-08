OAKLAND (CBS SF) — After years of mourning and anger, families members of the 36 people killed in 2016 Ghost Ship warehouse fire were scheduled to make comments Monday in an Oakland courtroom before a judge sentences defendant Derick Almena.

In January, Almena, the master leaseholder of the Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse, accepted a plea deal that would avoid a second trial.

As part of the deal, he pleaded guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter and faces a possible 12-year prison sentence. However, it remains unclear whether Almena would serve any prison time, based on time already served and good behavior.

Families have voiced their anger over the possibility Almena may not face jail time and plan to ask Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson to toss the deal. A plea deal that was reached in the case almost three years ago that included nine years prison time fell apart when the judge felt Almena did not show remorse for his role in the fire.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public and the victims’ families were not allowed in the courtroom for the January plea hearing. Families watched the hearing on a video live-stream. On Monday, they were scheduled to be able to make victims statements before sentencing.

The emotional day comes in a case has taken several twists and turns in the legal system.

A lengthy trial for Almena and co-defendant Max Harris, the warehouse’s artistic director, ended in September 2019 with jurors deadlocked 10-2 in favor of convicting Almena and acquitting Harris of all charges. Harris was released from custody later that day but Almena remained in custody in lieu of $750,000 bail.

During the January hearing, the judge asked Almena “How do you plead?” 36 times, each time for a person who died in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire. And 36 times, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Almena served nearly three years at Santa Rita Jail before he was sent to home confinement in May 2020, when authorities freed non-violent offenders after a COVID outbreak within the facility.

Mary Alexander, the attorney for 11 victims’ families, told KPIX 5 she believes because of the pandemic, Almena will serve whatever remaining jail time at home.

“One of the things is, it’s more difficult now with COVID to try a case and to find jurors who will come in under the circumstances,” Alexander said.

The attorney said her clients disagree with the prosecutors on a plea deal and wanted a trial instead.

“I don’t expect Almena will be spending any more time behind bars and that’s very upsetting to the families. It’s not punishment. It’s not accountability,” Alexander said.

The fire occurred on the evening of Dec. 2, 2016, during a dance party at the warehouse on the 1300 block of 31st Avenue. Shoddy electrical wiring sparked the fire that killed 36 people, many young adults.

The Oakland City Council last November approved a settlement giving a total of $399,000 to 12 people who were once residents of the Ghost Ship warehouse before it burned down, according to council records.

That settlement followed the approval in July of $32.7 million, which was given to one victim who survived and some of the families of the victims who died.