OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Monday offered an update on their sideshow enforcement efforts over the weekend, saying officers issued citations towed four vehicles, recovered a weapon and made an arrest.

Police said the illegal sideshow activity first broke out in Oakland Saturday afternoon when a group of 20-30 vehicles converged on the area of 5th and Adeline Streets at around 4 p.m. The sideshow then relocated to Leimert Boulevard and Oakmore Road, where the crowd grew to upwards of 50 vehicles.

At that location, police confirmed there were multiple gunshots fired and bullet casings recovered before the group left the area.

Later Saturday at around 11:30 p.m., the sideshow activity continued with a much larger group of 200-300 cars gathered in the area of 45th and Market Streets. OPD deployed the helicopter ARGUS to the area to safely monitor the illegal event from the air. By 12:15 a.m., officers were able to move the group out of the area.

Officers in ARGUS observed and identified specific vehicles driving recklessly as the small group continued to travel through Oakland. Oakland police made stops and issued citations, towing four vehicles with 30 day holds, arresting one person and recovering a firearm.

Police said this was the second week in a row that OPD used additional resources to deter sideshows. A release from the department noted that previous sideshow details were eliminated in 2020 due to budget cuts. The department said it will continue to work with city leaders to find the best methods to deter illegal sideshows in Oakland.