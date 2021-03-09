OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A 75-year-old Asian man was shoved to the ground during an assault in Oakland Tuesday morning and left brain dead with critical injuries, according to community officials.

Authorities on both sides of the Bay have been trying to address attacks on older Asian citizens in San Francisco, Oakland and elsewhere.

The latest attack happened just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Jayne Avenue and Perkins Street, not far from Lake Merritt.

According to representatives in Oakland’s Chinatown community, the victim was shoved to the ground on Jayne Avenue and left with life-threatening injuries.

A neighbor told KPIX she recognized him as soon as she saw him being loaded into the ambulance.

Florence Williams has lived in the Oakland neighborhood for 35 years. She says for the past two years, she has seen the same elderly Chinese man walking up and down Jayne Avenue at around 7 o’clock in the morning.

“They brought him around, then I said, ‘That’s the guy that walks up and down the street,'” said Williams. “Every morning, he walks around that time or a little earlier.”

Which is why she said she was so stunned when she learned he was the victim of the latest attack on an elderly member of Oakland’s Chinese community.

“I was very sad; very sad. And I was telling the officers, ‘I hope you guys catch him real soon.’ Because nobody deserves that. Nobody,” said Williams.

Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan said this latest attack goes to show the spike in violence is not just in the Chinatown area, but targeting elderly Asian Americans across the city.

“People always thought that if only you’re in the Chinatown community, or in an Asian community, but it could happen actually anywhere,” said Chan. “When I heard about this…it’s just so hurtful. I know people are saying that they’re angry. I’m not angry. I’m so sad.”

Chan said he has been in contact with those close to the family and is being told the victim is now brain dead from the injuries he suffered during the attack. He said so far, they do not know the motive behind the attack, whether this was a robbery, a racially motivated assault or both.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf released a statement about the attack early Tuesday evening.

“This morning’s violent attack against an Asian-American elder in our Adams Point neighborhood is reprehensible,” Schaaf said. “Our police will investigate thoroughly to determine whether this was racially motivated or a vile crime of opportunity. Every act of violence traumatizes our community, and I pray for healing to the victim and his family.”

KPIX 5 has reached out to the Oakland Police Department to get more information about exactly what happened in the incident and are still waiting to hear back.

The victim has not been identified and no suspect description has been made available by authorities.

The incident comes during a heightened effort from Oakland police to bring the recent surge violence in Chinatown to an end.

In a two-week span in February, authorities recorded 18 crimes against Asian Americans around Oakland’s Chinatown, according Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley. She has launched a special unit within her department to investigate the attacks.

To counter the surge in violence, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong has deployed the department’s mobile community command unit to Chinatown and increased police street patrols. He also took the streets to personally assure residents and business owners that his department was there to protect them.

“We wanted our business owners and community to know that we care,” Armstrong said. “That we are concerned and are going to do everything to keep the community safe.”