ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — It’s Tuesday, moving day when it comes to counties being elevated to the COVID-19 reopenings Red Tier. Across Alameda County, business owners were preparing to reopen indoor operations as soon as the county is elevated to the new tier.

For the last two weeks, Alameda County has been within the state guidelines to be elevated from Purple to the Red Tier.

New COVID cases are 6.3 per 100,000 residents, below the state mandate for movement of 7 cases. The positively rate has dropped to 2.4 percent well below the 8 percent state mandate.

For counties in the Red Tier, indoor restaurant dining rooms and movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity or up to 100 people, whichever is fewer. Gyms and dance and yoga studios can open at 10% capacity. Museums, zoos and aquariums can open indoor activities at 25% capacity.

Prep sports can also can finally get underway and schools can reopen under the state restrictions.

“We’re finally going to get back to some normalcy,” Alameda Theater and Cinema Grill owner Kyle Conner told KPIX 5. “It’ll be a journey. Got to gear up all the staffing.”

During the pandemic theater shutdown stemming back nearly a year, Conner has been operating a widely popular weekend drive-in movie venue at the former Alameda Naval Air Station. He plans to keep the drive-in operating at last until May.

As his indoor theater reopens, he faces a dilemma. Since the pandemic began, studios have reduce their releases and also went to a streaming strategy.

“The second part is there’s got to be movies to play,” he said. “And right now, there’s not a lot of movies to play.”

“The sad thing is,” he continued, “I think we’ll probably lose more money opening then staying close for the first 4 to 6 months because of the 25% capacity.”

But there is also a mix reaction to reopenings. Many feel it is too soon.

“I’m not ready to put myself at risk at this point,” said Toni Bonde.

The feeling was the same for Claire Bonde.

“Once everybody has their mask off and we’re in an enclosed space, I’m not ready yet,” Bonde said. “More people will need to be vaccinated before that’s okay with me.”