LONDON (CBS News) — Buckingham Palace on Tuesday issued its first statement since Prince Harry and Meghan’s shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey. In it, Queen Elizabeth says, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement continued. “Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

While the interview aired in the U.S. on Sunday, it was not broadcast until Monday night in Britain. On Monday, the official Instagram account used by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, showed him visiting a National Health Service vaccine site in Britain and pointed out his work with a Black church organization to encourage vaccinations.

