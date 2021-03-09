SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The company that operates the ferry service to Alcatraz Island announced Tuesday that it will start up again on March 15.
Alcatraz Cruises says that after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the island is reopening to the public for visiting the grounds and the defunct prison that once housed criminals such as Al Capone and Machine Gun Kelly.READ MORE: San Francisco Firefighters Rescue Man, 2 Dogs After 80-Foot Fall Off Fort Funston Cliff
The company also announced it will be making a new audio tour of the prison available, which visitors can listen to while walking the grounds.READ MORE: San Francisco Animal Care & Control Opens New 65,000 Square Foot Facility
While the company is restarting operations, representatives insist staff will follow strict sanitization protocols, including:MORE NEWS: Suspect In 2018 New Mexico Murder Arrested In Vallejo
- Mandatory daily crew member health screening, and wearing of appropriate PPE
- Revised boarding and ticketing procedures to allow for social distancing and touchless entry
- Requiring guests to wear face masks while cruising, except while eating and drinking
- Reducing the number of guests on board, and adapting all seating and table spacing to allow for a minimum 6-foot distance between guests
- Implementing enhanced sanitation and disinfection procedures, with hand sanitizing stations available throughout
Ferries to Alcatraz depart from Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing, a quarter mile from Fisherman’s Wharf. For more information, visit alcatrazcruises.com.