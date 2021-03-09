OAKLAND (KPIX) — With Alameda County moving into the Red Tier, we now move just a little bit closer to normal and that’s great news for Oakland A’s fans.

For the moment the A’s are still in Arizona for spring training but come Opening Day on April 1, all those stupid cardboard fake fans can be replaced with real fans at 20 percent capacity.

“To have that back this year, to welcome our fans back, to have that as a pick me up for our players, especially when we have a great team this year, a world series contender, we’re thrilled that’s the possibility starting April 1,” said A’s team President Dave Kaval.

Time will tell if there’s a World Series in the A’s future or not but here’s how it’s going to work —

Guests will be seated in pods of 2 to 4 seats

Concessions ordered by mobile phone app, no cash accepted – debit or credit cards only

No tailgating.

That may not sit well with fans, but hey, you get to watch baseball again.

It’s not just baseball. The Red Tier means indoor dining may resume at 20 percent too. Barney Burgers in Oakland has already taped off where the tables are going.

“This is how we have planning for social distancing for the tables,” said shift leader Anna Bood, pointing to the empty room.

Families are excited too. Nicole Norse has her hands full with her six kids.

“I think theme parks as well,” said Norse. We are all excited to get out!”