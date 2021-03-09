OAKLAND (CBS SF)/BCN) — East Oakland residents were evacuated Monday night after a homeowner found a modified hand grenade and reported it to police, police said Tuesday.
Officers were dispatched at 8:53 p.m. to the 600 block of Capistrano Drive to investigate the discovery.
Police said the grenade was found when the homeowner was cleaning.
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office bomb squad removed the grenade and told police it might be live because it had been modified. Residents returned to their homes after the area was made safe, police said.
