FREMONT (CBS SF/BCN) — Fremont police said Tuesday that officers are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left someone critically injured that morning.
Officers responded around 6:05 a.m. to a report of a person down in the 100 block of J Street near Second Street and upon arriving initially thought the person had suffered a medical emergency, but later determined they had been struck by a vehicle, police said.READ MORE: UPDATE: Lyft Bans Maskless Uber Passenger Who Coughed On, Assaulted Driver; Woman Posts Videos Taken Before Incident
The person was with a dog at the time and it was safely retrieved nearby with no injuries found to it.READ MORE: COVID UPDATE: CoCo Health Officials Tell Supes County's Move to Red Tier Could Happen Next Week
No information about the suspect or vehicle was immediately available. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Traffic Officer Vincent Montojo at (510) 790-6760.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccines: Counties Across California Complain Of New Vaccine Delivery As Economy Reopens
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.