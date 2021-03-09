OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A fire erupted among recreational vehicles parked in an Oakland home encampment early Tuesday, sending a massive smoke plume over the city and the nearby 880 freeway.

Oakland firefighters said the blaze broke out at around 6:30 a.m. at large homeless encampment along East 12th Ave. and 17th St. near the busy freeway. At least two RVs were engulfed by the flames.

#Oakland RV fire. I pray everyone is safe and that the church is not damaged. They JUST redid the roof 😩🙏🏽@KTVU #BayArea pic.twitter.com/8GqwRPEX8K — Katie Porter's BlackBoard (@btweet2all) March 9, 2021

The flames and smoke were visible to motorists on 880 and slowed the morning commute.

About 20 individuals living in the makeshift encampment were impacted by the fire, but there were no reports of injuries.

It took about 30 minutes for the fire crews to knock down the flames.

A source of the fire remained under investigation.