SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect was arrested after a KPIX 5 reporter had his camera stolen at gunpoint near the summit of Twin Peaks last week, police announced Tuesday.

The reporter was getting set to interview a resident at approximately 12:37 p.m. Wednesday about a series of auto break-ins at the site, when a car drove up and a group of men jumped out of the vehicle and demanded the camera from Ford as one of the men pointed a handgun at him.

The camera had a location tracker on it, and later that day police said the camera had been recovered but the circumstances were not disclosed.

On Tuesday San Francisco police said the suspect was arrested about an hour and a half after the robbery on the 200 block of Randolph St. in the city’s Ocean View neighborhood. He was identified as San Francisco resident Ronald Whitten, 34.

During the arrest, the stolen camera was seized and Whitten was booked into San Francisco County Jail for possession of stolen property.

Police said robbery investigators are still for at least three other suspects. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.