SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Francisco early Tuesday evening pulled a man and his two dogs to safety after they fell an estimated 80 feet down the face of a cliff at Fort Funston.

The man and his two dogs fell over the cliff just north of the hang glider deck at Fort Funston at around 5 p.m.

The San Francisco Fire Department’s Twitter account posted video showing part of the rescue effort. The post thanked the California Highway Patrol for helping out with their helicopter unit H32.

Fire officials said both the fall victim and his dogs were evaluated by fire personnel and determined to be uninjured.