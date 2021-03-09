SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Francisco early Tuesday evening pulled a man and his two dogs to safety after they fell an estimated 80 feet down the face of a cliff at Fort Funston.
The man and his two dogs fell over the cliff just north of the hang glider deck at Fort Funston at around 5 p.m.READ MORE: San Francisco Animal Care & Control Opens New 65,000 Square Foot Facility
The San Francisco Fire Department’s Twitter account posted video showing part of the rescue effort. The post thanked the California Highway Patrol for helping out with their helicopter unit H32.
UPDATE: 2 Dogs and 1 adult male rescued from estimated 80 ft fall off cliff at Ft. Funston. Thank you @CHP_HQ H32 for the help. Both dogs and the adult will be okay. https://t.co/dVXIluRNWN pic.twitter.com/rxMObtY1NvREAD MORE: Suspect In 2018 New Mexico Murder Arrested In Vallejo
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 10, 2021
Fire officials said both the fall victim and his dogs were evaluated by fire personnel and determined to be uninjured.