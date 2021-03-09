VALLEJO (BCN) – The Solano County Board of Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding Tuesday with the Kaiser Family Foundation and several other partner organizations to operate a COVID-19 vaccination site at the county fairgrounds in Vallejo.

The MOU with the KFF, NorthBay Healthcare, Sutter Health Solano and Touro University would establish the vaccination site for a 90-day term, with the option of extending it for subsequent 90-day terms.

The clinic would administer vaccine doses for up to 12 hours per day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week, according to the county.

Several single-day vaccination clinics have already been held at the fairgrounds as the county progresses through vaccinating residents aged 65 and older, health care workers, food and agriculture workers and education and child care workers.

Similar clinics are expected to be held March 11-14.

Each partner organization involved in the MOU must approve it before officials with the county and the KFF can proceed with the initial 90-day term, according to county officials.

Solano County residents can find information on the county’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution at https://www.solanocounty.com/depts/ph/coronavirus_links/covid_19_vaccines.asp.

As of Monday, 72,500 county residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Solano County Public Health Department.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.