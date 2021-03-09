VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A suspect in a 2018 murder in New Mexico was arrested in Vallejo last week, authorities announced Tuesday.
Vallejo police said the department was contacted by the Albuquerque Police Department about an arrest warrant issued in New Mexico for a man wanted in connection with the murder.
The suspect was identified as Deshawn K. Hall, 26. Vallejo police said detectives located Hall on Friday afternoon driving along on the 1500 block of Springs Road.
Officers conducted an enforcement stop and Hall was arrested without incident, police said. A search of Hall vehicle turned up a loaded handgun in the suspect's backpack, police said.
Hall was booked into the Solano County Jail on the out-of-state warrant for murder, attempt to commit robbery, and conspiracy.