DAVIS (CBS SF) — UC Davis officials have taken to Facebook with a unique offer to make sure there is no new surge in COVID cases on campus and to support local businesses. They are offering students $75 to take a staycation.

The grants will be limited to the first 500 students who apply. You can apply online here.

UC Davis students will be on Spring break from March 22-25. The idea is to spend the money on local businesses rather than somewhere else.

“As per state guidance, all non-essential travel should be avoided, and staying local is a good way to do your part in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” the post said.

As of Tuesday, over the last 14 days there had been 14,427 COVID tests administered on-campus with just 8 new cases detected.

Students can apply through a form accessible through their university Gmail accounts.

Those who choose to travel out of state will have to quarantine for 10 days after returning, per California guidelines, and the university recommends that students get tested every three to four days before and after their trip. The aim is to catch nonsymptomatic students and to keep the campus safe.