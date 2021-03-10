ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Two men were wounded and their vehicle riddled with bullet holes Tuesday morning in a targeted drive-by shooting in Antioch, authorities said.

Antioch police said officers were called to the 2100 block of Aspen Way on the report of a subject who was shot in the street at approximately 11:14 a.m.

Numerous officers responded to the scene and located an unoccupied sedan stopped in the street with several bullet holes in it.

Officers quickly learned that the vehicle was occupied by two male victims who were wounded and fled to a nearby residence.

The suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting fled the scene in a vehicle and were not located.

The victims, 21 and 22 years-old, were found and officers immediately began providing first-aid and called for emergency paramedics.

Both victims were transported to local area hospitals. One was transported by ambulance, and the other was transported by helicopter. The 21 year-old victim is listed in critical but stable condition, and the 22 year-old victim is listed in critical condition.

Investigators said the victims appear to have been targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also send an anonymous text tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword