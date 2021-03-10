COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A car plowed into the front of a CVS Pharmacy in San Jose Wednesday.

The San Jose Fire Department said the crash happened at around 12:11 p.m. at the CVS store on Blossom Hill Road in South San Jose.

The sedan drove through the front window, coming to rest almost completely inside the building. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

The fire department said no one was injured and crews checking for any structural damage.

