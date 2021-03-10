SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the results of a study that examined that first 13.7-million people to receive the vaccine and found that women experienced worse side effects than men.

Of the patients who reported side effects like fatigue, injection site soreness, fever or chills to the agency, 79.1% were women, even though women made up on 61.2% of people getting vaccinated.

“I didn’t have any side effects,” says Susan Diederichsen describing her symptom-free experience with the first dose of the vaccine.

On Wednesday, Diederichsen received her second dose at Santa Clara County’s Berger Avenue vaccination site. She says she would not have been discouraged from getting a vaccine even if she experienced side effects.

“I just thought it was the safe thing to do. I mean, I don’t want to get sick,” she said.

The CDC study does not pinpoint exactly when women experience more intense side effects than men. But the findings overall are consistent with research into other vaccines.

“There is evidence from other vaccines and from other types of immune responses — if you will — that women may respond more than men,” said Dr. Arthur Feingold, a U.C. Berkeley epidemiologist.

Dr. Feingold says while the findings are interesting he does not want women to decide not to get vaccinated.

“The vaccines are quite safe. The benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks. So, I would absolutely agree that this should not dissuade women from getting the COVID vaccine,” says Dr. Feingold.