BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A confrontation between two groups of people on a Berkeley street led to a fight and a stabbing, police said Wednesday.

Berkeley police said the incident happened on March 6 at about 1:46 a.m. on Hillegass Ave. just south of People’s Park. Three men in their 20s, all UC Berkeley students, were walking on Hillegas when they were approached by two to three suspects, police said.

During the altercation, one of the men was hit in the head with a hard object and another was stabbed in the back with a knife. The man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover. The man struck in the head was treated at the scene.

Police said about an hour later, Oakland police summoned Berkeley PD to the 5900 block of Shattuck Ave. where officers had contacted a man who said he had been involved in an incident in People’s Park.

After investigating further, Berkeley officers arrested the unidentified 28-year-old man in connection with the stabbing as well as for an outstanding arrest warrant. A knife was also recovered.

On Tuesday, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect with assault with a deadly weapon, along with special allegations for causing great bodily injury and committing a crime while on bail or own recognizance.