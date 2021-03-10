SALINAS (BCN/CBS SF) — A Monterey County jury has convicted a Salinas man of multiple felony counts including torture and mayhem in connection with a November 2018 assault of his ex-girlfriend, according to authorities.
30-year-old Donovan Johnson was arrested on November 12, 2018 after assaulting the mother of his four children, according to reports.
The Californian reported in May of 2019 that Johnson had broken into the home of his ex-girlfriend and attacked her, slashing her face and stabbing her in the back and legs with a knife before driving her to a Salinas hospital.
The jury found Johnson guilty of torture, simple mayhem, attempted false imprisonment, child abuse, corporal injury to a fellow parent and assault with a deadly weapon, along with enhancements involving great bodily injury and the use of a weapon.
Johnson, who faces a life sentence, did not testify during the week-long trial, according to a statement released Tuesday by the office of Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.
