SAN RAFAEL (BCN) — A Marin health care system opened its first urgent care clinic Tuesday, providing medical care for illnesses and injuries not serious enough to require a trip to the emergency room.

Located at 4000 Civic Center Drive, Suite 206, in San Rafael, patients can visit MarinHealth Urgent Care for issues such as upper respiratory infections, colds and the flu, asthma, allergies, minor lacerations and a range of other non-emergency medical problems. Children under 3 months old cannot be treated at the clinic.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, but patients may call ahead to schedule an appointment as well.

The clinic shares spaces with MarinHealth’s Outpatient Imaging Center, which can quickly diagnose fractures and sprains.

MarinHealth Urgent Care is not currently addressing COVID-19-related medical issues, such as providing tests, treatments or vaccines. If a patient has COVID-19 symptoms, they will be referred to MarinHealth’s Adult Acute Care Clinic.

The list of insurance the clinic accepts is at mymarinhealth.org/network-insurance.

The clinic’s complete list of services can be found at MyMarinHealth.org/UrgentCareServices.