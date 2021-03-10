(DANVILLE) CBS SF – A standoff between a police and a man in a truck has shut down a neighborhood in Danville.
The confrontation began Wednesday afternoon, in the 100 block of Paraiso Drive, about a block from Interstate 680.
According to reports, the suspect barricaded himself inside the vehicle.
Police have blocked off part of the street and told neighbors to stay inside.
Parents picking up their children at nearby Osage Station Park, were being told to use the Charlotte Wood side.