PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Public schools in Pleasanton on Thursday will become the first in Alameda County to open middle and high schools for in-person instruction.

The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) said its six middle and high schools would reopen Thursday, joining nine elementary schools which have already reopened. Students in K-2nd grade returned to school last week while grades 3-5 returned on Monday.

The schools reopening are Amador Valley High School, Foothill High School, Village High School, Hart Middle School, Harvest Park Middle School, and Pleasanton Middle School.

PUSD said the move to reopen schools comes after the county Public Health Department’s announcement of entering the Red Tier which allows for all schools to open for in-person instruction.

Alameda County’s adjusted daily case rate is at 4.8 per 100K with a testing positivity rate of 1.8 percent and a health equity quartile of 2.6 percent.

“As we look forward to Thursday, I am grateful for our secondary site admin teams, as well as their teachers, staff and parent volunteers, who are working together to be ready for students,” said Superintendent David Haglund in a press statement. “I am incredibly proud of us. Specifically, how we all have come together – to show up and to be there for our students in a time of great need. It’s the US in PUSD that makes Pleasanton a place that inspires students to make a better world.”

PUSD said families in the district also have the option of keeping students in remote learning for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.