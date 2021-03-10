MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) – Officials at San Quentin State Prison are investigating the death of a 66-year-old inmate at the prison early Wednesday morning as a homicide.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said inmate John Sullivan was found unresponsive in his cell by a correctional officer shortly after 12:40 a.m. in the midst of conducting a prison population count.

Sullivan was declared dead about 40 minutes later by outside medical personnel, after life-saving measures were unsuccessful, officials said.

Investigators said they identified another inmate, 28-year-old Sammeon Waller, as the suspect. Waller is currently being housed in the prison’s Administrative Segregation Unit.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

According to prison records, Sullivan was admitted into San Quentin from Placer County in 2016 to serve a 10-year sentence for failing to register as a sex offender, a second-strike.

Waller, who is from Los Angeles County, was admitted in 2017 to serve a seven-year sentence for first degree burglary and injury to an dependent adult causing death or great bodily injury.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation and the Office of the Inspector General has been notified.