OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police sources have identified the suspect arrested in connection with the latest brutal assault and robbery of an elderly Asian victim that left a 75-year-old man on life support.

Police sources tell KPIX the suspect arrested in the Tuesday morning assault is 26-year-old Oakland resident Teaunte Bailey.

Bailey was arrested by Oakland police just hours after committing the crime that left the elderly Asian victim hospitalized and — according to members of Oakland’s Chinatown community — clinically brain dead.

The latest attack happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Jayne Avenue and Perkins Street, not far from Lake Merritt.

According to representatives in Oakland’s Chinatown community, the victim was shoved to the ground on Jayne Avenue and left with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday night at around 9 p.m., Oakland police confirmed an arrest in connection with the assault. Police also confirmed the 75-year-old Oakland resident was robbed.

According to authorities, Oakland patrol officers and investigators spent the day collecting evidence and later took a suspect into custody in connection with the crime.

Police sources confirmed that Bailey was already on parole. Documents from the San Francisco Police Department confirmed that Bailey had been arrested on April 4 with another robbery suspect, 24-year-old Oakland resident Melissa Taylor.

At the time of that arrest, Bailey was booked for the felony charges of robbery, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, parole violation, child

endangerment and multiple counts of destroying evidence.