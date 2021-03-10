VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A 25-year-old suspect wanted in a 2018 murder in Albuquerque, New Mexico has been arrested in Vallejo.
The the Vallejo Police Department was contacted recently by the Albuquerque Police Department regarding an arrest warrant issued for a suspect wanted in connection with the investigation of a murder committed in 2018.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Besides $1,400, What Else Does The Economic Relief Package Have For You?
On March 5, 2021 at approximately 5:27 p.m., Vallejo detectives located the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Deshawn K. Hall of Vallejo, in the 1500 Block of Springs Road.READ MORE: Antioch Surge In Gun Violence; Two Wounded In Targeted Drive-By Shooting
During a subsequent enforcement stop, detectives searched the suspect vehicle and located a loaded handgun in the suspect’s backpack.MORE NEWS: Bay Area COVID-19 Roundup: Mountain House Pandemic Real Estate Boom; SF Approves Grocery Hazard Pay: Live A's Baseball Fans Are Coming Back
Hall was arrested without incident and booked into the Solano County Jail on the out of state warrant for murder, attempt to commit robbery and conspiracy.