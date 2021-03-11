WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS News) — President Biden set a goal of July 4 to “get closer to normal” in reopening the country in his first prime-time address on Thursday night.
To reach that goal, Mr. Biden said he would be directing all states to make all American adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.
“It will make this Independence Day truly special — where we not only mark out independence as a nation but our independence from this virus,” Mr. Biden said. But to attain this goal, he said, “I need every American to do their part.”